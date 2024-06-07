 'Wanted To Take A Break': Shreyas Iyer Reveals His Post 2023 World Cup Plans Amid Losing BCCI Central Contract
The Mumbai-born cricketer had a good World Cup edition as he hammered 530 runs in 11 matches, averaging 66.25.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, June 07, 2024, 11:18 PM IST
article-image
Shreyas Iyer celebrates after his 2nd century on the bounce. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has revealed that he wanted to take a break after the 2023 World Cup to concentrate on recuperating from those small niggles. However, the right-handed batter blamed the lack of communication meant that some decisions didn't go his way, thereby indicating being cut off from the central contract.

The Mumbai-born cricketer had a good World Cup edition as he hammered 530 runs in 11 matches, averaging 66.25, including a quick-fire century in the semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium. The 26-year-old faced an axe from the central contract list in February after allegedly deciding to skip the Ranji matches. However, he did return for the final leg of the first-class competition as Mumbai lifted the title.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Iyer claimed:

"I had a terrific WC & I wanted to take a break after that and wanted to work on my body and build some strength around certain area, (after pause) & due to lack of communication there were some decisions didn't go in my favour. I decided that once I win Ranji Trophy & IPL that would be an apt answer for whatever happened in the past & thankfully everything fell to right place."

Shreyas Iyer likely to be in action during Zimbabwe tour:

Iyer, who last played a T20I in December 2023, is likely to captain Team India during the Zimbabwe tour in July, consisting of 5 T20Is. With the Men in Blue playing a modest opposition, India will most likely rest their first-choice players.

