'Want to play and win a tournament with MS Dhoni before he retires': Robin Uthappa posts a heartfelt video in yellow jersey

Robin Uthappa has had an on and off stint in Team India colours but the talented batsman has been a veteran in IPL. Recently, Robbie was transferred from Rajasthan Royals to Chennai Super Kings and the stylish hitter posted a heartfelt video after donning the yellow jersey in the IPL for the first time.

After getting a chance to feature for CSK, Robin called it a "desire come true" moment for him. He also mentioned that he is really excited to play alongside MSD after 12-13 years and wants to win a tournament with him before the former Indian Skipper retires from all forms of the game.