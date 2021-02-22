'Want to play and win a tournament with MS Dhoni before he retires': Robin Uthappa posts a heartfelt video in yellow jersey

Robin Uthappa has had an on and off stint in Team India colours but the talented batsman has been a veteran in IPL. Recently, Robbie was transferred from Rajasthan Royals to Chennai Super Kings and the stylish hitter posted a heartfelt video after donning the yellow jersey in the IPL for the first time.
After getting a chance to feature for CSK, Robin called it a "desire come true" moment for him. He also mentioned that he is really excited to play alongside MSD after 12-13 years and wants to win a tournament with him before the former Indian Skipper retires from all forms of the game.
Uthappa said that he feels blessed to get a chance to play with CSK. He expressed his happiness to share the dressing room with Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina, the two guys he has known since his under-17 days.
Uthappa has been involved in the Indian Premier League for a long time. In his illustrious IPL career, Uthappa has played 189 matches in which he has scored 4,607 runs with the strike rate of 130.