Virat Kohli's Much-Anticipated Return At Chinnaswamy Stadium To Be Held Behind Closed Doors: Reports

Virat Kohli’s highly anticipated return to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is unlikely to be witnessed by fans, as the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy match will reportedly be held behind closed doors due to security concerns.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) had initially explored allowing a limited number of spectators, proposing to open two stands for Delhi’s fixtures in the tournament. This could have accommodated roughly 2,000 to 3,000 fans inside the stadium. However, the plan faced strong opposition from the state government, which has decided to maintain strict safety protocols, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The decision is closely tied to the tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s victory celebrations on June 4, 2025, which claimed 11 lives and left several others injured. In the aftermath, the stadium has largely remained closed for top-level cricket, with even major events like Women’s ODI World Cup matches relocated to other cities to ensure spectator safety.

Kohli, one of India’s most celebrated cricketers, will still take the field, but fans will have to follow the action remotely. The KSCA has emphasized that the measures are temporary and prioritize the safety of spectators and players alike.

Did Virat Kohli Ignore Physically Challenged Fan At Mumbai Airport? Viral Video Sparks Buzz

Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma have found themselves at the centre of online criticism after a video from their recent arrival in Mumbai went viral on social media. The clip, widely circulated across platforms, shows the celebrity couple arriving at the Mumbai airport following their visit to spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram.

In the video, Kohli and Sharma are seen walking briskly through the airport terminal towards their waiting car amid tight security. As they make their way out, a young fan, identified by several social media users as physically challenged, is seen approaching Kohli and seemingly requesting a photograph. However, the Indian cricketer is captured continuing towards his vehicle without stopping, interacting, or acknowledging the boy.

The moment has sparked disappointment and criticism among sections of fans and netizens, many of whom described Kohli’s behaviour as “rude” and “insensitive.” Several users expressed that, given Kohli’s stature and influence, a brief acknowledgement or gesture could have meant a great deal to the young admirer. The clip has since reignited conversations online about celebrities’ responsibilities in public spaces and how such moments are perceived by fans.

At the same time, some supporters of the couple have urged restraint, pointing out that celebrities are often under immense pressure, security constraints, and time limitations at airports. They argued that brief video clips do not always capture the full context of a situation and cautioned against drawing conclusions based solely on a few seconds of footage.

As the debate continues online, the incident highlights the intense scrutiny public figures face in everyday interactions and how quickly moments from public appearances can escalate into widespread discussions on social media.