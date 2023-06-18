Virat Kohli's Astounding Net Worth Soars Above ₹1000 Crore, Revealing the Full Spectacle of His Wealth

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli holds immense popularity worldwide. boasting a staggering 252 million Instagram followers, he possesses one of the largest social media followings. As stated by Stock Gro, Kohli's net worth stands at Rs 1,050 crore, the highest among international cricketers. His "A+" Team India contract rewards him with Rs 7 crore, while his Test match fee amounts to ₹15 lakh, ODI fee to ₹6 lakh, and T20 fee to ₹3 lakh per match.

Brand Endorsements

Kohli, receives an annual income of ₹15 crore from his contract with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Apart from his involvement in cricket, Kohli is also involved in various business ventures. He owns multiple brands and has made investments in seven start-ups, including Blue Tribe, Universal Sportsbiz, MPL, and Sports Convo, among others.

In addition to his business ventures, Kohli is highly sought after for brand endorsements. He endorses more than 18 brands and commands a fee ranging from ₹7.50 to 10 crore for each advertisement shoot. This makes him the highest-earning individual in both the Bollywood and sports industries when it comes to endorsement deals. Kohli's earnings from brand endorsements alone amount to approximately ₹175 crore.

Social Media

Virat Kohli, the renowned cricketer, commands a substantial fee for his social media presence. He charges ₹8.9 crore for each post on Instagram and ₹2.5 crore for each post on Twitter, showcasing his influence and popularity among his followers.

Real Estate and Personal Assets

In terms of his personal assets, Kohli possesses two magnificent houses. His Mumbai residence is valued at ₹34 crore, while his Gurugram residence is worth an impressive ₹80 crore. Additionally, he indulges in a luxurious collection of cars, valued at a staggering ₹31 crore.

Beyond his cricketing and business endeavors, Kohli expands his interests into other sports as well. He is the proud owner of the FC Goa Football Club, a prominent participant in the Indian Super League. Furthermore, he also owns a tennis team and a pro-wrestling team, highlighting his diverse sporting investments.