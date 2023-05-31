Inside Virat Kohli's gorgeous Gurugram Bungalow: Private pool, bar, garden area

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 31, 2023
Outside Virat Kohli's house.
Virat Kohli's living room, where he prefers to watch movies with his family and play arcade games with his friends.
(Credits:
Virat Kohli's drawing room, headlined with a round coffee table and a round chandelier hanging from the room ceiling.
(Credits:
The well-connected pathways inside Virat Kohli's house.
The continuation of the pathways.
Virat Kohli also has a separate bar in his house to entertain his guests.
Virat Kohli's stylish washroom.
The dining area in Virat Kohli's house.
(Credits: Twitter)
The garden area is reportedly the favourite spot of Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma.
Virat Kohli's house also has a hanging pool.
The block visible from outside the house which is the pool.