Virat Kohli to visit PoK for Kashmir Premier League? Ex-Pakistan captain Rashid Latif denies reports

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has rubbished rumours that he’s invited ex-India captain Virat Kohli to attend the upcoming second season of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (Pok).

There were reports that Kohli was invited by the organisers of the KPL to attend a couple of games in order to bring peace to the two arch-rivals.

Latif, who is the Director of Cricket Operations for KPL, confirmed that he hasn’t sent any request to Kohli, while confirming that Arif Malik, the tournament president, is keen to have the star Indian batsman attend the KPL.

“I didn’t speak about it [about Virat Kohli]. It was my boss, Arif Malik, who talked about the possibility of inviting Virat Kohli. And whether he comes or not it’s his choice. But it’s Malik’s idea to invite outside players and even Indians. But I haven’t said anything [on Kohli],” Latif said while speaking on former India cricketer Waheed Khan’s Youtube channel.

The Season 2 of KPL is scheduled from August 1 to 14.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 05:33 PM IST