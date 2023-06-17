'Ola Santos': Check Out Virat Kohli's New ₹7.95 Lakh Cartier Watch

Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Instagram)

Throughout his stellar career, Virat Kohli has made headlines for both his sporting and fashion choices. The former Indian captain took to his official Instagram handle to proudly display his Santos de Cartier Green Dial wristwatch, which retails for ₹7,95,000 on the brand's website. He posted a story flaunting the extravagant watch.

The watch's steel crown adorned with a green faceted synthetic spinel, green dial, and Hindi digits make it distinctive. The first strap of the watch is made of rubber, while the second strap is made of green alligator leather, continuing the bottle green theme in a natural way on the straps. That's correct, if you ever needed some justification, crystals and alligator leather are good reasons to flash a watch on social media.

Virat Kohli's instagram story. | (Credits: Instagram)

Virat's upbeat picture was accompanied by the amiable but generally straightforward caption, "Ola Santos." Virat's more modest steel grey, collared t-shirt contrasted with his ostentatious, high-fashion sporting wrist. The veteran cricketer had a neatly-trimmed beard and wore his hair back to complete the appearance of exquisite elegance for which he has become known.

Virat Kohli likely to be rested for the limited-overs leg on the West Indies tour:

The right-handed batter was last seen in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Kennington Oval in London. He entered the marquee fixture with massive expectations, but couldn't quite make the same impression as he made scores of 14 and 49 in the same. Australia eventually won the game by 10 wickets and lifted the mace.

India will next tour the West Indies for five T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests, starting next month. However, Kohli might feature only in the red-ball games, which will mark the commencement of their new WTC cycle.