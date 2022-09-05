Viral Video: Watch Rohit Sharma's reaction as Arshdeep Singh drops a sitter in India vs Pakistan game

Arshdeep Singh, a young bowler, missed an opportunity to give Asif Ali a life off the bowling of Ravi Bishnoi in the 18th over of the innings, which became the game's major talking point.
When Arshdeep dropped the catch, Captain Rohit Sharma was furious. In the penultimate over of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Asif took advantage of the dropped catch and smacked a six and a four.
Watch Rohit Sharma's reaction here to the drop catch:
Later, Arshdeep came on to bowl the final over of the match, he was unable to defend 7 runs of 6 balls. However, after the match was over Arshdeep was criticised on social media for dropping the catch.
