e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsViral Video: Watch Rohit Sharma's reaction as Arshdeep Singh drops a sitter in India vs Pakistan game

Viral Video: Watch Rohit Sharma's reaction as Arshdeep Singh drops a sitter in India vs Pakistan game

When Arshdeep dropped the catch, Captain Rohit Sharma was furious. In the penultimate over of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Asif took advantage of the dropped catch and smacked a six and a four.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 05, 2022, 08:41 AM IST
article-image
Viral Video: Watch Rohit Sharma's reaction as Arshdeep Singh drops a sitter in India vs Pakistan game |

Arshdeep Singh, a young bowler, missed an opportunity to give Asif Ali a life off the bowling of Ravi Bishnoi in the 18th over of the innings, which became the game's major talking point.

When Arshdeep dropped the catch, Captain Rohit Sharma was furious. In the penultimate over of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Asif took advantage of the dropped catch and smacked a six and a four.

Watch Rohit Sharma's reaction here to the drop catch:

Later, Arshdeep came on to bowl the final over of the match, he was unable to defend 7 runs of 6 balls. However, after the match was over Arshdeep was criticised on social media for dropping the catch.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Blame it on Bhuvneshwar': Netizens slam India pacer for costing Rohit Sharma & Co. match against...

'Blame it on Bhuvneshwar': Netizens slam India pacer for costing Rohit Sharma & Co. match against...

Asia Cup 2022: Mohammad Rizwan's 71 power Pakistan to thrilling 5-wicket win over India in Super 4

Asia Cup 2022: Mohammad Rizwan's 71 power Pakistan to thrilling 5-wicket win over India in Super 4

Asia Cup 2022: Watch Ravi Shastri goof up toss, match referee intervenes

Asia Cup 2022: Watch Ravi Shastri goof up toss, match referee intervenes

Fans slam Rishabh Pant for getting out attempting a rash shot

Fans slam Rishabh Pant for getting out attempting a rash shot

Virat Kohli overtakes Rohit Sharma in elite list with 2nd fifty in Asia Cup 2022

Virat Kohli overtakes Rohit Sharma in elite list with 2nd fifty in Asia Cup 2022