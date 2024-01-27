 Viral Video: Lionel Messi Signs His Argentina Jersey For Fan While Being Stuck In Traffic
Lionel Messi is reportedly break on as Major Soccer League 2024-25 season will begin on February 21.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Saturday, January 27, 2024, 01:05 PM IST
Lionel Messi signs his Argentina jersey for a fan | Credits: Instagram/Goal USA

Argentine football legend Lionel Messi made a fan's day by signing his national jersey while being stuck in traffic apparently in Miami, USA on Friday

Messi is one of the greatest footballers and has a massive fan following around the world, including India. The 35-year-old is currently part of David Beckham-owned Inter Miami club after leaving Paris Saint Jersey last year. He made six appearances and scored a goal for Inter-Miami in last Major Soccer League season.

Lionel Messi is reportedly break on as Major Soccer League 2024-25 season will begin on February 21. In a viral video, a fan can be seen asking for an autograph from Messi while stuck in traffic. The footballing great acknowledged fan's request and signed the jersey before handed it back to the fan through the car window

