Viral Video: GT Skipper Shubman Gill Caught Staring At 'Ana de Armas' Lookalike In Ahmedabad Stadium; Netizens Joke 'She's Prithvi Shaw's GF'

During the IPL 2024 clash between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, the spectators and fans alike were surprised to see the Hollywood actress Ana De Armas' doppelganger in the VIP stands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 17, Wednesday.

The 'mystery girl' was spotted at the stadium when the IPL cameramen zoomed in on her, capturing the striking resemblance to Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas, sending social media into a frenzy while speculating whether the actress herself made her appearance for the match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals.

As soon as the camera panned on Ana de Armas's lookalike, fans and spectators began to wonder whether the actress made a surprise at the IPL 2024 match or if was it an uncanny resemblance that caught everyone's attention.

In a viral video, Ana de Armas doppelganger was seen clapping from the stands during the match and Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill caught staring at the girl.

The mystery girl during the Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 clash was a talking point on social media. The netizens speculated about her identity whether she was an incognito of Hollywood actress or just a convincing lookalike enjoying the cricket match.

Netizens were literally confused over the mystery girl's appearance at the stadium while a few few joked that the 'mystery girl' is Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw's girlfriend.

Here's how netizens reacted to mystery girl's appearance at the IPL 2024 match

Who is Ana de Armas?

Ana de Armas is a popular Cuban-Spanish actress who appeared in several Hollywood films. She hails from Madrid but moved to Los Angeles, where he made her Hollywood debut in psychological thriller Knock Knock in 2015. The 35-year-old was shot to fame with her role in science fiction film Blade Runner 2049.

Ana de Armas was nominated to Golden Globe Award for Best Actress for her performance in Knives Out in 2019. Subsequently, she portrayed as a Bond Girl in a James Bond film, No Time To Die in 2019 and as the American actress Marilyn Monroe in the film Blonde in 2022.

Armas's performance at Monroe garnered acclamation while the film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

Ana de Armas began her professional acting career with the film Una rosa de Francia in 2006. In her career spanning 18 years thus far, the Cuban-Spanish actress appeared in 26 films across Spanish and English languages.