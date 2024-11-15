 Viral Video: Female Fan Spotted Crying As Sanju Samson's Six Hits Her On Face During SA vs IND 4th T20I
Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav had won the toss and opted to bat first in the fourth T20I in Johannesburg.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 10:24 PM IST
Fan Cries after Sanju Samson's six hits her during IND vs SA 3rd T20I |

With Team India keeper-batter Sanju Samson in full flow, a fan got struck by one of his sixes in the ongoing 4th and final T20I against South Africa at the Wanderers In Johannesburg. In a video surfaced on social media, the ball bounced and hit a woman's face at the stands as she was spotted crying due to the same.

The incident occurred in the tenth over of the innings as Aiden Markram decided to give the ball to Tilak Varma to roll his arms. With Samson smacking the ball over long-on for his first six to get to a 28-ball half-century, the Kerala-born cricketer went for another over deep mid-wicket. The ball seemed to have bounced before reaching the stands and hitting the female fan.

Below is the video of the same:

Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson put on a batting exhibition to pummel South Africa's bowling unit:

With Suryakumar Yadav winning the toss for the first time in the series, the right-handed batter asked the Proteas to bowl and went with an unchanged side. Abhishek Sharma departed for an 18-ball 36, but the Men in Blue didn't look back and continued to pummel the hosts' bowling line-up.

Samson got to his 3rd T20I hundred off only 51 deliveries, while Tilak Varma got to the mark for the second consecutive mark off only 42 balls. Their partnership remained unbroken at 210 and Team India set a mammoth 284 for South Africa to chase down.

