Vinesh Phogat wins gold medal in women's 53-kg category at XXIV Outstanding Ukrainian Wrestlers and Coaches Memorial

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Sunday won the gold medal in the women's 53-kg category at XXIV Outstanding Ukrainian Wrestlers and Coaches Memorial in Kyiv.

Vinesh Phogat defeated world number seven Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of Belarus in the finals to win the gold medal and make a winning return to her first competitive outing since the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

"It is a winning return for #TOPSAthlete @Phogat_Vinesh as she wins the gold medal in the women's 53 kg at the #OutstandingUkrainianWrestlersAndCoachesMemorial event after beating World #7 and 2017 World Champion Vanesa Kaladzinskaya 10-8 in the final," SAI Media tweeted.