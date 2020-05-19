Athletes waiting for gates to open, hope some sort of training plan comes up, says ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat

New Delhi: Opening of stadiums and sports complexes for athletes are among the latest guidelines issued by the government on Sunday, while announcing an extension of the nationwide lockdown that is in place to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat believes that stadiums had to be opened up for training sooner than later as sportspersons would be restless staying at home. However, there is still uncertainties over a number of topics, it is yet to be made clear as to whether the complexes are open for competitions or training, and the fate of contact sports like wrestling is yet to be ascertained.

Vinesh feels that regardless of all, there hopefully is a decision soon enough for resumption of training at some level. "At the moment it really is not possible to know till what time this pandemic is going to go on and we can't stop our lives for it," Vinesh told IANS on Monday.

"Yes, we have to be careful, but something has to be done, till when can athletes just sit in one place. "The situation is now getting a little desperate because there is no training. We can think about competitions later but there is even no training and that is very frustrating." Vinesh has been training at home with her sister for a sparring partner.

"But without a mat it is not the same. At the same time, I can't really do anything else. I can go to the place where I usually go to train, no one comes there but that is a risk, so I am avoiding that. Plus, there are no competitions and so I am not pushing myself too much either.

I am just using the time to keep myself fit," said the 2018 Asian Games gold medallist. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, had said that the resumption of training will begin in a phased manner with those who have qualified for the postponed Tokyo Olympics and those who are close to qualification being given preference.

Vinesh is one of the most prominent athletes in this category, having qualified for the Games at the 2019 wrestling World Championships and is seen as a medal contender.