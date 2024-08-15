 Vinesh Phogat Gives First Reaction After CAS Dismisses Her Appeal Against Paris Olympics Disqualification
India and Vinesh Phogat suffered another setback as the CAS dismissed her petition for the joint-silver medal following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 08:21 PM IST
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat gave her first reaction after the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) dismissed her appeal against the disqualification from the gold medal bout at the Paris Olympics 2024.

India and Vinesh Phogat suffered another setback as the CAS dismissed her petition for the joint-silver medal following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics after she was found to be weighed over 100 grams than the permissible limit of 50kg, her category in women's wrestling.

Phogat appealed to the tribunal court for sports for the silver medal after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) filed the complaint the International Olympic Committee (IOC) against her disqualification from the final against Sarah Hildebrandt of the USA.

The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) reserved the verdict on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification on August 16 after delaying it thrice, but the body announced the judgement on Wednesday, stating that her appeal has been dismissed by the panel.

Reacting to CAS dismissing the petition for the joint silver medal, Vinesh Phogat took to her Instagram handle and posted the picture herself lying down on the mat as a way of expressing her disappointment over the decision.

