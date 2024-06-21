 Video: Virat Kohli Rejoices Teammates Batting From Dressing Room During IND vs AFG T20 WC 2024 Super 8 Match
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Virat Kohli Rejoices Teammates Batting From Dressing Room During IND vs AFG T20 WC 2024 Super 8 Match

Video: Virat Kohli Rejoices Teammates Batting From Dressing Room During IND vs AFG T20 WC 2024 Super 8 Match

Virat Kohli was spotted enthusiastically cheering for his teammates from the dressing room after his dismissal in the first innings of the Super 8 clash against Afghanistan.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Friday, June 21, 2024, 08:14 AM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli | Credits: ICC Instagram

Team India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli was rejoicing his teammates' batting performances during the first innings of their T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Group 1 clash against Afghanistan at the Kensington Oval in Barbados' Bridgetown on Thursday, June 21.

After opting to bat first, India posted a total of 181/8 in 20 overs and set 182-run target for Afghanistan to chase. Suryakumar Yadav was the star performer with the bat as he played a brilliant knock of 53 off 28 balls at a strike rate of 189.29. Hardik Pandya chipped in with an innings of 32 off 24 balls in the middle-order to help India post a defendable total on the board.

Virat Kohli walked back to the pavilion after scoring a decent 24 off 24 balls. However, the 35-year-old was spotted enthusiastically cheering for his teammates from the dressing room after his dismissal. In a video shared by ICC on its Instagram handle, Kohli was seen passionately reacting to some of the key moments during the India's batting.

Meanwhile, India opened their Super 8 account with a 47-run win over Afghanistan. After posting a total of 181/8, Indian bowling attack bundled out Afghanistan for 134 in 20 overs. Jasprit Bumrah led the bowling with an incredible figures 3/7 with an economy rate of 1.80 in four overs.

Arshdeep Singh too picked three wickets but conceded 36 runs with an economy rate of 9 in 4 overs. Apart from Bumrah and Arshdeep, Kuldeep Yadav (2/32) and Axar Patel (1/15) too contributed to India's bowling.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Virat Kohli Rejoices Teammates Batting From Dressing Room During IND vs AFG T20 WC 2024 Super...

Video: Virat Kohli Rejoices Teammates Batting From Dressing Room During IND vs AFG T20 WC 2024 Super...

AUS vs BAN, T20 WC 2024 Super 8: Pat Cummins's Hat-Trick Restrict Bangladesh To 140/8, Australia To...

AUS vs BAN, T20 WC 2024 Super 8: Pat Cummins's Hat-Trick Restrict Bangladesh To 140/8, Australia To...

UEFA Euro 2024: Morten Hjulmand Stunner Cancels Out Harry Kane Goal As Denmark Hold England 1-1

UEFA Euro 2024: Morten Hjulmand Stunner Cancels Out Harry Kane Goal As Denmark Hold England 1-1

UEFA Euro 2024: Serbia Threatens To Pull Out Of Competition Over Alleged Offensive Chanting By Fans

UEFA Euro 2024: Serbia Threatens To Pull Out Of Competition Over Alleged Offensive Chanting By Fans

'Tera Hee Hai': Rohit Sharma Hilariously Tells Rishabh Pant As Keeper-Batter Takes A Catch In IND vs...

'Tera Hee Hai': Rohit Sharma Hilariously Tells Rishabh Pant As Keeper-Batter Takes A Catch In IND vs...