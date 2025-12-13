VIDEO: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Return To India, RCB Ace Set For Chinnaswamy Reunion For Vijay Hazare Trophy; Report

Former India captain Virat Kohli was spotted in Mumbai airport on Saturday alongside wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. Kohli last featured in the IND vs SA ODI series but had returned to his base in London. The 37-year-old however has now come back with an eye on the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Kohli has been in stellar form in recent times winning the player of the series award. The former India captain struck two tons and an unbeaten half-century to help the hosts clinch a 2-1 series win. He since signed up to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy, alongside Rishabh Pant.

Delhi were set to play their Vijay Hazare Trophy matches in Alur. However, those games could now be shifted to the Chinnaswamy Stadium due to security concerns. Kohli will be returning to Bengaluru for the first time since the RCB stampede on June 4. Fan frenzy will once again follow Virat even though it is a domestic game.

KSCA, under new chief Venkatesh Prasad, have received the go-ahead from Karnataka government to host matches at the Chinnaswamy. The venue had missed out on games during the Women's World Cup and the T20 World Cup in the aftermath of the stampede.

As for Virat, he continues his quest for the 2027 World Cup. Doubts were raised on Kohli's fitness and form with the tournament two years down the line. The 37-year-old has shut down those with 2 fifties and 2 centuries in his last 4 innings.