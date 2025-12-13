 VIDEO: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Return To India, RCB Ace Set For Chinnaswamy Reunion For Vijay Hazare Trophy; Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Return To India, RCB Ace Set For Chinnaswamy Reunion For Vijay Hazare Trophy; Report

VIDEO: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Return To India, RCB Ace Set For Chinnaswamy Reunion For Vijay Hazare Trophy; Report

Former India captain Virat Kohli was spotted in Mumbai airport on Saturday alongside wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. Kohli last featured in the IND vs SA ODI series but had returned to his base in London. The 37-year-old however has now come back with an eye on the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 03:45 PM IST
article-image

Former India captain Virat Kohli was spotted in Mumbai airport on Saturday alongside wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. Kohli last featured in the IND vs SA ODI series but had returned to his base in London. The 37-year-old however has now come back with an eye on the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Kohli has been in stellar form in recent times winning the player of the series award. The former India captain struck two tons and an unbeaten half-century to help the hosts clinch a 2-1 series win. He since signed up to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy, alongside Rishabh Pant.

Delhi were set to play their Vijay Hazare Trophy matches in Alur. However, those games could now be shifted to the Chinnaswamy Stadium due to security concerns. Kohli will be returning to Bengaluru for the first time since the RCB stampede on June 4. Fan frenzy will once again follow Virat even though it is a domestic game.

KSCA, under new chief Venkatesh Prasad, have received the go-ahead from Karnataka government to host matches at the Chinnaswamy. The venue had missed out on games during the Women's World Cup and the T20 World Cup in the aftermath of the stampede.

FPJ Shorts
Malayalam Actor Akhil Vishwanath, 30, Dies By Suicide At His Home In Kerala
Malayalam Actor Akhil Vishwanath, 30, Dies By Suicide At His Home In Kerala
Mumbai: Centre Releases Commemorative Postage Stamp To Mark 150 Years Of Bombay Gymkhana | Details Here
Mumbai: Centre Releases Commemorative Postage Stamp To Mark 150 Years Of Bombay Gymkhana | Details Here
Who Is Satadru Datta? Businessman & Main Organiser Of Messi’s GOAT India Tour Arrested After Chaos AT Salt Lake Event Stadium
Who Is Satadru Datta? Businessman & Main Organiser Of Messi’s GOAT India Tour Arrested After Chaos AT Salt Lake Event Stadium
Messi India GOAT Tour 2025: Main Organiser Satadru Datta Arrested Hours After Chaos At Salt Lake Stadium In Kolkata; Video
Messi India GOAT Tour 2025: Main Organiser Satadru Datta Arrested Hours After Chaos At Salt Lake Stadium In Kolkata; Video

As for Virat, he continues his quest for the 2027 World Cup. Doubts were raised on Kohli's fitness and form with the tournament two years down the line. The 37-year-old has shut down those with 2 fifties and 2 centuries in his last 4 innings.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Messi India GOAT Tour 2025: Main Organiser Satadru Datta Arrested Hours After Chaos At Salt Lake...

Messi India GOAT Tour 2025: Main Organiser Satadru Datta Arrested Hours After Chaos At Salt Lake...

Messi India Tour 2025: Police Detain Organiser After Chaos At Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium

Messi India Tour 2025: Police Detain Organiser After Chaos At Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium

VIDEO: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Return To India, RCB Ace Set For Chinnaswamy Reunion For Vijay...

VIDEO: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Return To India, RCB Ace Set For Chinnaswamy Reunion For Vijay...

Pakistan Cricket Board Miffed As ICC Omits Skipper Salman Ali Agha From T20 World Cup Ticket Sales...

Pakistan Cricket Board Miffed As ICC Omits Skipper Salman Ali Agha From T20 World Cup Ticket Sales...

Messi GOAT India Tour: Kolkata Police, RAF Lathicharge Fans After Chaos At Salt Lake Stadium; Video

Messi GOAT India Tour: Kolkata Police, RAF Lathicharge Fans After Chaos At Salt Lake Stadium; Video