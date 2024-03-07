Video: Shoaib Bashir Brutally Trolled After Visuals Of His Fiery Send-Off To Yashasvi Jaiswal Go Viral

Shoaib Bashir's aggressive send-off to Yashasvi Jaiswal | Credits: Twitter

England young spinner Shoaib Bashir gave a fiery send-off to Team India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal on Day 1 of the fifth and final Test of the series at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala on Thursday, March 7.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in a sensational form in the ongoing Test series against England and his wicket always a big breakthrough for tourists as once he is on beast mode, then there is stopping. However, Shoaib Bashir's angry glance at Jaiswal says how important was the wicket for England.

In a viral video, Jaiswal can be seen coming down on the track to go for a big shot off Shoaib Bashir's delivery. However, his bat failed to connect with the ball as he took a big turn and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes made no mistake to stump out Yashasvi Jaiswal. Bashir gave a deadly stare to Yashasvi Jaiswal while the latter was walking back to the pavilion after being dismissed for 57 off 58 balls in the first innings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal came after he hit two consecutive fours off Shoaib Bashir in the 21st over. In the ninth over, Shoaib Bashir was hammered by Jaiswal as the latter deposited three balls beyond the boundary rope.

However, Shoaib Bashir's aggressive send-off to Yashasvi Jaiswal received backlash from indian cricket fans. Young England spinner was brutally trolled for his attitude and many reminded him of his bowling figures in the first innings in the Dharamshala Test.

Here's how fans reacted to Bashir's angry send off to Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal shatters Virat Kohli's Indian record in Test series against England

During his innings of 57 off 58 balls, Yashasvi Jaiswal shatted Virat Kohli's record for the most runs by an Indian batter in the Test series against England. Kohli's amassed 655 runs in five-match Test series against Three Lions in 2016 and now, it has been bettered by Jaiswal in the ongoing series.

After breaking Kohli's record, Jaiswal went on to complete 700 run in the Test series, becoming the second player after former batting legend Sunil Gavaskar to achieve this feat. Gavaskar did it not once but twice against West Indies in 1971 (774) and 1979 (732).

Additionally, Yashasvi Jaiswal became the fastest Indian batter to complete in 1000 Test runs by matches. He achieved the feat in nine matches, breaking Sunil Gavaskar and Cheteshwar Pujara's joint record of 8 matches to 1000 runs in Test Cricket.

Yashasvi Jaiswal also shattered former batting icon Sachin Tendulkar's record of 25 sixes against an opponent in the Tests. Jaiswal smashed 26 sixes against England in this Test series thus far.