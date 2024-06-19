VIDEO: Senior Pak Journalist Accuses Babar Azam Of Match-Fixing, Slams Shaheen Afridi Over T20 WC Flop Show

Senior Pakistan journalist Mubashir Luqman on Wednesday went viral on social media over his allegations of match-fixing against Babar Azam after his team crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2024 in the group stage.

Luqman has now levelled some serious allegations against Babar in particular, claiming that the Pakistan captain received expensive gifts in return for losing international matches.

Luqman's suspicions rose after Pakistan lost against USA and won a close game against Ireland before making another premature exit from a World Cup.

Luqman claims Babar's Audi E-Tron, which the cricketer said was a gift from his brother, was acquired from questionable bookies while he also got apartments in Australia and Dubai.

A Twitter user named Cric Mate posted a video of Luqman speaking on a podcast and levelling the allegations against Babar.

He also slammed former skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi for his poor performance in the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan cricket fans on X have urged the PCB to investigate the allegations made by Luqman.

Babar and his team has been facing some serious heat and backlash from fans and cricket pundits after their poor performances in the USA. As a result of their early exit, most of the players chose not to return home to Pakistan just yet.

Some, including Babar, headed to London to spend their holidays while most stayed back in America. Only a handful of players like Naseem Shah and Usman Khan landed back home in Lahore on Wednesday.