Video: PM Narendra Modi's Fun Banter With PR Sreejesh's Son During His Meeting With India Hockey Legend & Family

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a fun banter with PR Sreejesh's son Sreeansh during the meeting with retired Indian goalkeeper and family at his official residence in New Delhi on August 15, Thursday.

Modi had an interaction with the Indian contingent of the recently concluded Paris Olympics 2024. The athletes were invited to the Independence Day celebration at Red Fort, where the Prime Minister gave his speech. Then, Narendra Modi met the athletes and interacted with them.

PR Sreejesh's family had an opportunity to meet the Prime Minister in Delhi. What caught the attention was Narendra Modi's light-hearted conversation with the Indian hockey legend's son Sreeansh. Modi hilariously asked Sreeansh whether his father beats him while pointing towards a retired hockey player, to which the boy nodded in reply which left everyone in splits.

Narendra Modi asked Sreejesh's daughter Anushree who wins between her and her brother Sreeansh at home and she replied, 'I do'. The video of Narendra Modi's interaction with PR Sreejesh's son went viral on social media.

PR Sreejesh retired from his illustrious international hockey career with his second successive bronze medal at the recently concluded Paris Olympics 2024. The 36-year-old already announced that Paris Olympics would mark his last international appearance.

Sreejesh played an important role in helping India hockey end 41-year Olympic medal drought with a bronze medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Apart from winning another Olympic bronze medal, Sreejesh emerged as the most successful goalkeeper at the Paris Olympics, saving 50 goals from 62 shots.