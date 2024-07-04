Video: Open Bus For T20 World Cup Champions Team India Gets Ready For Victory Parade In Mumbai

The open bus for Team India gets ready as the T20 World Cup 2024 champions is all set to take out a much-awaited victory parade in Mumbai on Thursday, July 7. The Men in Blue landed in Delhi during the early hours of Thursday and headed to ITC Maurya Hotel, where they took a rest before meeting-cum-breakfast with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in 7 Lok Jan Marg.

PM Modi had interacted with each player of the T20 World Cup-winning squad and clicked the pictures with Team India and the coveted trophy. After meeting with Narendra Modi, India squad departed from Prime Minister's official residence and headed straight to Indira Gandhi International Airport, where they took a flight to Mumbai.

After landing in Mumbai, Indian players will take out an open bus victory parade to celebrate the return of the T20 World Cup trophy after 17 years. The parade will start from Marine Drive and end at Wankhede Stadium, where the players will do a victory lap before placing the trophy at the BCCI headquarters.

Ahead of the much-awaited victory parade, the visuals of the special open bus for Team India went viral on social media. In a video, specially designed bus look visually stunning and perfect tribute to Team India for bring back the glory with the T20 World Cup triumph.