Video: Novak Djokovic Pauses Match As Wimbledon Centre-Court Erupts In Joy After England Qualified For Euro 2024 Semifinal

Novak Djokovic and the Wimbledon Court Crowd

The third round match between Novak Djokovic and Alexei Popyrin at Wimbledon 2024 was paused for a while as the centre court erupted in joy after receiving the news of England's qualification to the semifinal of the Euro 2024 on Saturday, July 6.

Harry Kane-led England secured their semifinal berth by defeating Switzerland in a 5-3 penalty shootout after the quarterfinal match ended in a 1-1 draw, despite 30 minutes of extra time. Switzerland took the lead after Breel Embolo netted a goal in the 75th minute. However, the Swiss side's happiness lasted for only five minutes as Bukoya Saka helped England equalise the score in the 80th minute.

As soon as England qualified for the semifinal of the Euro 2024, the news reached out to the spectators at Wimbledon, where the atmosphere erupted in joy and celebration. In a video shared by Wimbledon on X handle (formerly Twitter), Djokovic was seemingly unsure what had happened but later realised as he gave a wide smile. The 24-time Grand Slam champion and Popyrin paused the match for a moment to soak in the atmosphere of celebration.

Centre Court erupts as the news that @England have won on penalties filters through 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#Wimbledon | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/OoKv7n1tVo — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2024

England have had a great campaign in the ongoing edition of the Euro Championship. The Three Lions finished the group stage as the table toppers with five points from one win against Serbia and two draws against Denmark and Slovenia in Group 1 and qualified for the pre-quarterfinal stage.

In the round of 16, England defeated Slovakia 2-1 and booked their spot in the quarterfinal. Harry Kane-led side continued their title quest as they defeated Switzerland in the quarterfinal and advanced to the semifinal. England, who are aiming for the maiden Euro title, will take on spirited Netherlands in the semifinal.

England reached the final of Euro 2020 but lost to second-time champions Italy