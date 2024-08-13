 Video: Novak Djokovic Greeted By Sea Of Fans In Serbia As Tennis Star Flaunts His Olympic Gold
Djokovic overcame his 2nd successive Wimbledon final loss to Carlos Alcaraz by defeating him in the Paris 2024 Olympics gold medal bout.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 02:20 PM IST
article-image
Novak Djokovic celebrates. | (Credits: Instagram)

Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic received a heroic welcome in Serbia as he flaunted his Olympic gold medal to the fans. In a video shared by the veteran Tennis player himself, Djokovic was seen displaying his coveted medal at the Belgrade’s The Old Palace to a sea of fans, who cheered him along with the other Serbian participants at the Olympics.

'Your Gold Will Come': Olympic Champion Novak Djokovic Pens Heartfelt Note For His Final Opponent...
article-image

Djokovic overcame his 2nd successive Wimbledon final loss to Carlos Alcaraz by defeating him in the Paris 2024 Olympics gold medal bout. The 37-year-old had soundly beaten Matthew Ebden, Rafael Nadal, Dominik Koepfer, Stefano Tsitsipas, and Lorenzo Musetti on the way to the final.

"Biggest sporting success I’ve ever had in my career" - Novak Djokovic

After winning the Olympic gold, Djokovic recalled how he hadn't won any medal since clinching the bronze in 2008 and that crossing this obstacle is his biggest achievement. He said, as quoted by Sportstar:

"I won the bronze in my first Olympic Games (2008) and ever since then failed to win the medal and played three out of four Olympic Games in semifinals and couldn’t overcome that obstacle. And then now at age 37, with a 21-year-old that is probably the best player in the world right now, winning Roland Garros and Wimbledon back-to-back and playing incredible tennis. When I take everything into consideration, this probably is the biggest sporting success I’ve ever had in my career."

