Video: PM Modi Speaks To Manu Bhaker On Phone, Congratulates Shooter After She Wins India's First Medal At Paris Olympics 2024

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, July 28, 2024, 09:07 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi spoke to Manu Bhaker after she won bronze at Paris Olympics 2024 | X

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his time to congratulate shooter Manu Bhaker for her monumental achievement in the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics. Having become the first Indian woman's shooter to clinch an Olympic medal, PM Modi expressed pride as a video of the same surfaced on social media.

Bhaker reached the final of the event after finishing 3rd and finished at the same position on Saturday, July 28th. The 22-year-old accumulated a score of 221.7 and won bronze to break the 12-year drought for India in shooting. It also proved to be the first medal for the nation in this year's edition.

Modi spoke to the youngster and pointed out that despite missing silver by a whisker, she managed to make the entire country proud. With more events left, Bhaker said she hopes to rack up more success for India and Modi equally expressed confidence that they will accomplish it. Baker went on to reveal that she was yet to speak to her family.

"Can't explain how good I am feeling today" - Manu Bhaker

Speaking after the match to the host broadcaster, Bhaker stated that she took a long time to recover from the fateful event in Tokyo. The youngster also disclosed that reading Bhagavad Gita has helped her massively and said, as quoted by PTI:

"After Tokyo I was very disappointed and it took me a very long time to overcome that. Frankly speaking, I really can't explain how good I am feeling today. I was fighting with all the energy I have. Really grateful that I could win the bronze. I read Bhagavad Gita and always tried to do what I am supposed to do, left everything else to god."

