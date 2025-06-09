 Video: Carlos Alcaraz Performs Famous Slow Walk & Celebrates His Roland Garros 2025 Win With Ball Kids
Roland Garros 2025 winner Carlos Alcaraz took some time to celebrate with the ball kids after sparking a remarkable comeback in the final to defend his title on Sunday. In a video shared on social media, the youngster displayed the famous slow walk before hugging a bunch of small kids in a heartwarming gesture.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with ball kids. | (Image Credits: X)

Alcaraz triggered what can be considered one of the greatest comebacks in a grand slam final history. The 23-year-old was two sets down initially but somehow dragged the game to the fifth and final one and eventually beat Italy's Jannik Sinner to retain the title. In the process, Alcaraz sent several records tumbling, including becoming the third player after Gustavo Kuerten and Rafael Nadal to defend his French Open title successfully.

Watch the heartwarming video as below:

"I'll leave the discussion to the people" - Carlos Alcaraz on whether Roland Garros 2025 final was one of the best matches

With the decider against Sinner dubbed as one of the best matches of all time, Alcaraz was asked whether he thought so too. However, the youngster claimed that he will let the people decide. As quoted by BBC Sport, Alcaraz said:

"If people put our match in that [bracket], it's a huge honour for me. I don't know if it is at the same level as those matches. I let the people talk about whether they are almost the same. I'm just happy to put our match and our names in the history of the Grand Slams and in the history of Roland Garros. I'll leave the discussion to the people."

