 VIDEO: Bangladesh Players & Fans Celebrate After Historic Win Against Pakistan At Rawalpindi
Bangladesh became the first team to defeat Pakistan by 10 wickets in the own backyard.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 04:56 PM IST
Image: X

Bangladesh made history on Sunday after crushing Pakistan by 10 wickets in the opening test at Rawalpindi. This was the first time that the Tigers have beaten Pakistan on their home ground. They also became the first team to defeat Pakistan by 10 wickets in the own backyard. Watch the celebrations after Zakir Khan scored the winning runs.

After losing quick wickets in the first innings Pakistan declared their innings at 448/6. For the home side Rizwan led the charge with an unbeaten 171, while Saud Shakeel scored 141 runs. The duo put on a mammoth partnership of 240 runs.

Bangladesh in response scored 565 runs with Mushfiqur Rahim top scoring with 191 runs from 341 balls, while Opener Shadman's 93 and half-centuries for Mominul Haque, Litton Das and and Mehidy Hasan's 77 runs gave Tigers a first-innings lead of 117.

Pakistan in their second innings were bowled out for 146 runs. Muhammed Rizwan top-scored with 51 runs, leaving a target of just 30 to win for Bangladesh. Spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan took seven wickets between them to set up the win on day five.

Bangladesh openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam knocked off the runs comfortably with 15 and nine not out respectively. The defeat means Pakistan have not won a Test match on home soil since February 2021, with four defeats and five draws since.

