Video: Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif Receives Grand Welcome In Her Hometown After Gold Medal Win At Paris Olympics 2024

The controversial Algerian boxer and Olympic gold medalist Imane Khelif received a grand welcome in her hometown Laghouat after her return from the recently concluded Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday evening, August 18.

Imane Khelif clinched her maiden Olympic medal with gold by defeating Yang Liu of China in the final of the women's welterweight boxing. However, Khelif sparked controversy and ignited a gender debate after after she was allowed to participate in the women's boxing.

Khelif, who has been termed 'biological man', received criticism for punching heavy blows on her Italian opponent, Angela Carini, who was forced to forfeit after 46 minutes into the bout. Despite the criticism and backlash over her gender, the 26-year-old continued her campaign and won the gold medal for her country Algeria.

After arriving from the Paris Olympics, Khelif received a grand reception in Laghouat, where she was born and brought up. In a video that went viral, the Algerian boxer was seen atop of an open-top bus as the locals in her hometown thronged to the streets to welcome her.

The streets were filled with cheering crowds as Imane Khelif, the Paris 2024 gold medalist, arrived home to celebrate her monumental achievement

Imane Khelif's participation in the women's boxing at the Paris Olympics 2024 raised questions about gender verification processes and eligibility criteria as she was disqualified from the World Boxing Championships last year due to her failure to clear the gender eligibility test conducted by International Boxing Association.

The International Olympic Committee was heavily criticized for allowing 'biological male' Imane Khelif to participate in women's boxing. However, Olympic governing President Thomas Bach backed Khelif amid the gender row, stating that the Algerian boxer and other 'biological male' boxer Lin Yu-Ting were born as a woman and competed in the women's boxing throughout their career.