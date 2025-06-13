 UTT 2025: Jaipur Patriots Beat Dabang Delhi To Reach Final As Sreeja Akula, Yashansh Malik Shine in Thrilling 8‑7 Win
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsUTT 2025: Jaipur Patriots Beat Dabang Delhi To Reach Final As Sreeja Akula, Yashansh Malik Shine in Thrilling 8‑7 Win

UTT 2025: Jaipur Patriots Beat Dabang Delhi To Reach Final As Sreeja Akula, Yashansh Malik Shine in Thrilling 8‑7 Win

Yashansh pulled off the biggest upset of the night with a 2-1 win over Delhi skipper Sathiyan, while Sreeja wrapped up the victory with a narrow victory against Diya Chitale in the final game of the tie.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 11:12 PM IST
article-image

Indian ace Sreeja Akula maintained her unbeaten run, while rising star Yashansh Malik stunned Sathiyan Gnanasekaran as Jaipur Patriots reached the IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 6 Grand Final with a thrilling 8-7 win over Dabang Delhi TTC. All ties this season are broadcast live on Star Sports Khel and Star Sports 2 Tamil, and streamed on JioHotstar.

Yashansh pulled off the biggest upset of the night with a 2-1 win over Delhi skipper Sathiyan, while Sreeja wrapped up the victory with a narrow victory against Diya Chitale in the final game of the tie. Jaipur Patriots will now play the winner of the second semi-final between Dempo Goa Challengers and U Mumba TT in the final on June 15.

Staged under the aegis of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani, IndianOil UTT continues to grow as a premier professional league. All 23 ties, over 16 action-packed days, will take place at Ahmedabad’s EKA Arena, with tickets available only on BookMyShow.

 Jaipur Patriots drew first blood in the semi-final, as Kanak Jha turned the tables on Izaac Quek with a 2-1 win, avenging his opening-day defeat. Quek controlled the early pace to take the first game 11-7, but Jha edged a tense second game on Golden Point with a forehand winner, before powering through the decider.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Read Also
UTT Season 6: U Mumba TT Complete Semifinal Line-up, End Dabang Delhi’s Unbeaten Streak
article-image

Delhi quickly drew level through Maria Xiao, who overcame a strong start from the in-form Britt Eerland to win 2-1, before the Delhi duo of Sathiyan and Xiao beat Jeet Chandra and Eerland, extending their perfect mixed doubles run to edge their team ahead on the night.

Yashansh kept Jaipur Patriots in the fight. After saving three game points in the opener to win on Golden Point, the youngster came from behind again in the second game to clinch it 11-9, marking his first win in IndianOil UTT. Sathiyan responded with an 11-6 win in the third, leaving the tie level at 6-6 heading into the final rubber.

In a high-stakes decider, Sreeja took the opening game 11-9 despite Diya clawing back from 1-5 down. With Dabang Delhi TTC’s hopes on the line, Diya responded with a strong 11-6 win in Game 2. The final game was a nail-biter, with both paddlers locked at 8-8 before Sreeja sealed it with a blazing forehand winner, sending Jaipur to their first-ever IndianOil UTT final.

Read Also
Dream UTT Juniors: Inaugural Edition To Kick Off In Ahmedabad On May 29
article-image

Sreeja was named the Indian Player of the Tie, while Delhi’s Xiao and Diya claimed the Foreign Player and Shot of the Tie honours, respectively.

Final Scores

Jaipur Patriots 8-7 Dabang Delhi TTC

Kanak Jha bt. Izaac Quek 2-1 (7-11, 11-10, 11-3)

Britt Eerland lost to Maria Xiao 1-2 (11-6, 6-11, 8-11)

Jeet Chandra/Britt Eerland lost to Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Maria Xiao 1-2 (11-8, 9-11, 10-11)

Read Also
Ahmedabad Gears Up for IndianOil UTT Season 6 Opener: Dabang Delhi & Dempo Goa Challengers To Be In...
article-image

Yashansh Malik bt. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran 2-1 (11-10, 11-9, 6-11)

Sreeja Akula bt. Diya Chitale 2-1 (11-9, 6-11, 11-9)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UTT 2025: Jaipur Patriots Beat Dabang Delhi To Reach Final As Sreeja Akula, Yashansh Malik Shine in...

UTT 2025: Jaipur Patriots Beat Dabang Delhi To Reach Final As Sreeja Akula, Yashansh Malik Shine in...

Pic: AB De Villiers Enjoys WTC Final 2025 From Stands As South Africa Eyes Historic Chase At Lord's

Pic: AB De Villiers Enjoys WTC Final 2025 From Stands As South Africa Eyes Historic Chase At Lord's

Vidarbha Pro T20 League: Jitesh Sharma Hits Last-Ball Six To Seal Final Spot For NECO Master...

Vidarbha Pro T20 League: Jitesh Sharma Hits Last-Ball Six To Seal Final Spot For NECO Master...

Steve Smith Suffers Finger Injury, Leaves Field In Agony During AUS Vs SA WTC Final 2025; Video

Steve Smith Suffers Finger Injury, Leaves Field In Agony During AUS Vs SA WTC Final 2025; Video

Mitchell Starc Strikes Early, Dismisses Ryan Rickelton To Give Australia A Perfect Start In WTC...

Mitchell Starc Strikes Early, Dismisses Ryan Rickelton To Give Australia A Perfect Start In WTC...