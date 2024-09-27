 'Until The Next Adventure': Daniel Ricciardo Post Heart Warming Message, Lewis Hamilton & Max Verstappen React
HomeSports'Until The Next Adventure': Daniel Ricciardo Post Heart Warming Message, Lewis Hamilton & Max Verstappen React

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 11:46 AM IST
article-image
Image: Instagram

Daniel Ricciardo has taken to social media to share his feelings following the announcement that he is leaving Red Bull Racing with immediate effect. In his place for the remainder of the season will be Red Bull junior Liam Lawson, marking the end of Ricciardo's second stint in Formula 1.

In his Instagram post, Ricciardo wrote, “I’ve loved this sport my whole life. It’s wild and wonderful, and it’s been quite the journey. Thank you to the teams and individuals who have been part of it. To the fans who sometimes love the sport even more than I do, haha, thank you! It will always have its highs and lows, but it’s been fun, and honestly, I wouldn’t change a thing. Here’s to the next adventure.”

That post was flooded with comments from Mercedes F1 team, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. Her's what they said

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

Red Bull team principle Christian Horner also spoke his heart out following Ricciardo's exit from F1. Here's what he said in his post

Daniel Ricciardo's career

Ricciardo's exit from F1 comes after 257 race starts, three pole positions, eight wins, 32 podium finishes, and a total of 1,329 points, with his best finish being third in the drivers' championship.

He began his journey with the Red Bull junior team in 2011 and was promoted to the senior team in 2014. He quickly established himself as a skilled driver known for his daring overtakes, leading some commentators to predict he would become a world champion.

However, in 2018, amid rising tensions with teammate Max Verstappen, Ricciardo made the pivotal choice to leave Red Bull. Since then, his career has faced challenges, aside from a notable victory with McLaren in 2021. The following year, he was dropped by McLaren as he struggled to find his form. Ricciardo returned to the Red Bull family last year as a reserve driver, earning another chance with the junior team, but ultimately, he could not reclaim his previous success.

