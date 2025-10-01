 Unstoppable Swimmer Of Catalina: Jiya Rai’s Story Of Triumph
Jiya, who navigates the world with Autism Spectrum Disorder, this 34-kilometre solo swim was more than an athletic challenge; it was a crusade dedicated to Autism Awareness.

Gaurav Lakhe Updated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 03:18 PM IST
The Pacific Ocean was a black, unforgiving canvas when 17-year-old Jiya Rai plunged into the midnight chill off Catalina Island. For Jiya, who navigates the world with Autism Spectrum Disorder, this 34-kilometer solo swim was more than an athletic challenge; it was a crusade dedicated to Autism Awareness. For over 15 hours, Jiya battled the Channel a treacherous stretch of water known for its bone-numbing 18-degree Celsius temperature, fierce currents, and the stinging threat of deep-sea life.

Alone in the vastness, with no physical contact permitted with the pilot boat, every powerful stroke was a testament to the indomitable spirit nurtured by her Indian Navy family.

Jiya pushed past the pain, the cold, and the isolation, fueled by her purpose. On the afternoon of September 26, 2025, Jiya emerged onto the shores of San Pedro, California.

In doing so, she didn’t just conquer the ocean; she made global history. Jiya Rai became the first girl with Autism Spectrum Disorder in the Catalina Channel’s 100-year history to complete the crossing.

Having previously achieved world records by swimming the English Channel and the Palk Strait, Jiya is a true champion. Her journey, supported by major organisations, stands as a powerful, non-verbal declaration: that resilience knows no bounds, and that diverse abilities can shatter world records and inspire hope across the globe.

While talking to FPJ, Jiya’s father Madan Rai, a Junior Commissioned officer posted at Western Naval Command, Mumbai talked about the challenging journey of Jiya. "My daughter was just two years old when she was diagnosed with Autism. It of course came out as a shocker to me and my wife. But today she has defied all odds and made us very proud,” said Manoj Rai.

“Initially, I was worried about what identity my child will develop and the most painful thing was people used to call her a special child or sometimes abnormal too as most of them were not aware about this syndrome. But later, I started observing Jiya and after spending 4 years, I realised she is a terrific observer and has an inclination towards swimming. We started showing her videos of swimming and developed this skill in her,” he added.

The year 2021 was a breakthrough year in Jiya’s life when she achieved fame after swimming 36 kms from Worli sea-link to Gateway in 8 hours 40 mins. The icing on the cake was Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioning Jiya’s feat in his Mann Ki Baat show. Jiya was also honoured with PM Rashtriya Bal Puruskar in 2022.

