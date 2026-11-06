Umar Khute's 156 Puts Anjuman-I-Islam Allana On Brink Of Harris Shield Hat-Trick |

Mumbai: Umar Khute smashed a flamboyant 156 to put Anjuman-I-Islam Allana English School (Fort) on the brink of winning their third consecutive Harris Shield U-16 MSSA cricket title. Khute's breathtaking knock on the biggest stage of Mumbai school cricket enabled Anjuman to score 374 for 9 in their first innings of the allotted 80 overs, just before tea on the second day of the three-day final against General Education Academy, Chembur, at the MCA's Bandra Kurla Complex ground on Thursday.

GE Academy were struggling at 70 for 4 in 20 overs in their second innings after conceding a massive 220-run first-innings lead. The Chembur school faces the improbable task of wiping out the remaining 150-run deficit in the final 20 overs of their innings to make Anjuman bat again. Even if GE Academy manage to take a lead, the defending champions will have 40 overs to chase down the target.

The first two days belonged to Khute, who resumed his innings on an unbeaten 67 after negotiating a testing period late on the opening day. He converted his overnight score into his first century of the season before going on to compile a magnificent 156 off 190 balls, virtually batting GE Academy out of the contest.

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The stylish right-hander struck 19 fours and six sixes and shared a crucial 124-run fifth-wicket partnership with Aarav Yadav, who contributed 67 off 94 deliveries. The pair added those runs in 157 balls to consolidate Anjuman's commanding position.

Khute was part of Anjuman's Harris Shield-winning side last year and now looks poised to help his school complete a hat-trick of titles.

"I scored 160 against Al Barkaat MMI, Kurla, in a Super Eight match in 2025. But this season, I played in the Payyade tournament and the Harris Shield without scoring a hundred. I was determined to convert my half-century into a hundred this time and make it a big one, as instructed by my coach and according to the team's requirements," the 14-year-old said after Thursday's play.

A Rohit Sharma admirer, Khute hails from Nala Sopara and comes from a cricketing family. His father, Mussavir Khute, is a well-known cricketer in Mumbai's local cricket circles.

The youngster displayed remarkable composure under pressure towards the end of the opening day. Despite losing two quick wickets, he counterattacked by smashing seamer Shamsuddin Mansebdar for two towering sixes in the final over.

Both strokes bore the unmistakable influence of his idol Rohit Sharma — a powerful pull over deep square leg followed by a pick-up shot over deep midwicket.

"I was playing according to the merit of the ball, and the fall of two wickets did not affect me. He had bowled a short delivery earlier, and I felt comfortable facing it. I was prepared for the next short ball and played the pull shot. Another delivery was in my hitting zone, and I went through with the shot," Khute explained.

The opening batter, who occasionally trains indoors with his father, showed maturity beyond his years on the second morning. He negotiated the first half-hour cautiously before opening up and playing his attacking strokes.

"I just wanted to stay at the crease for as long as possible and try to bat through all 80 overs," Khute said.

For GE Academy, seamer Shamsuddin Mansebdar and left-arm spinner Shreyansh Singh claimed two wickets apiece.

After their bowlers had endured a gruelling day in the field, GEA's batters failed to make amends for their disappointing first-innings performance.

Under pressure from the imposing 220-run deficit, the Chembur side slumped to 70 for 4 at stumps, with skipper Aarush Kolhe unbeaten on 31 and waging a lone battle to keep his team's hopes alive.

With Anjuman firmly in control heading into the final day, Khute's match-defining century has brought the defending champions within touching distance of a historic third successive Harris Shield crown.

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Brief Score: Day 2

General Education Academy: 154 all out in 47.3 overs (Shardul Fagare 41, Aayush Kolhe 35; Anuj Singh 4-31, Kshitiz Morgaonkar 2-8, Aarav Yadav 2-32, Rajveersinh Surve 2-67 & 70-4 in 20 overs (Aarush Kolhe 31*) vs Anjuman I-Islam Allana English School: 374-9 in 80 overs (Umar Khute 156, Aarav Yadav 67, Devashish Ghodke 39; Shamsuddin Mansebdar 2-79, Shreyansh Singh 2-53)