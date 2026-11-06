 Pankaj Advani, Anupama Ramachandran To Lead India's 22-Member Squad For IBSF World Snooker Championships
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPankaj Advani, Anupama Ramachandran To Lead India's 22-Member Squad For IBSF World Snooker Championships

Pankaj Advani, Anupama Ramachandran To Lead India's 22-Member Squad For IBSF World Snooker Championships

Three-time champion Pankaj Advani and reigning women's champion Anupama Ramachandran will lead India's 22-member squad at the IBSF World Snooker Championships in Indore from November 12-21. The squad comprises 15 men and seven women, with the event marking the third and final major tournament hosted by BSFI during its centenary celebrations.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 06, 2026, 07:56 AM IST
Pankaj Advani, Anupama Ramachandran To Lead India's 22-Member Squad For IBSF World Snooker Championships
Pankaj Advani, Anupama Ramachandran To Lead India's 22-Member Squad For IBSF World Snooker Championships |

Bengaluru: Three-time champion Pankaj Advani and reigning women’s champion Anupama Ramachandran will spearhead India’s challenge at the IBSF World Snooker Championships, scheduled to take place at the Yeshwant Club in Indore from November 12-21.

The Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI) announced on Thursday a 22-member Indian squad, comprising 15 men and seven women, for the 10-day event.

The men’s event will be held in two stages with eight Indians getting direct entry into Stage 2. The other seven men, including former World 6-red snooker champions Laxman Rawat and Kamal Chawla, will compete in the two qualifying events in Stage 1. The top eight players from these two events will advance to the next stage.

Pankaj Advani

Pankaj Advani |

Read Also
Cristiano Ronaldo's Emotional Retirement Video Gets 485K Likes, 156K Reposts & Over 2.7M Views On X...
Cristiano Ronaldo's Emotional Retirement Video Gets 485K Likes, 156K Reposts & Over 2.7M Views On X...

The Indore extravaganza will be the third and final big-ticket event that the BSFI will be hosting as part of its centenary celebrations. The federation successfully hosted the Heyball World Championships in Pune in August and the Commonwealth Cue Sports Championships in Ahmedabad last month.

The squad: Men: Pankaj Advani, Md. Hussain Khan, Brijesh Damani, Manan Chandra, Aditya Mehta, Ketan Chawla, Sourav Kothari, Malkeet Singh (all get direct entry into Stage 2), Laxman Rawat, Rayaan Razmi, Dhvajj Haria, Kamal Chawla, Anuraag Giri, Piyush Khushwah, Hrithik Jain (all get entry into Stage 1).

Women: Anupama Ramachandran. Amee Kamani, Keerthana Pandian, Ishika Shah, Snenthra Babu, R Umadevi, Shruthi L.

Coach: Ashok Shandilya.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source