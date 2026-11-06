Pankaj Advani, Anupama Ramachandran To Lead India's 22-Member Squad For IBSF World Snooker Championships |

Bengaluru: Three-time champion Pankaj Advani and reigning women’s champion Anupama Ramachandran will spearhead India’s challenge at the IBSF World Snooker Championships, scheduled to take place at the Yeshwant Club in Indore from November 12-21.

The Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI) announced on Thursday a 22-member Indian squad, comprising 15 men and seven women, for the 10-day event.

The men’s event will be held in two stages with eight Indians getting direct entry into Stage 2. The other seven men, including former World 6-red snooker champions Laxman Rawat and Kamal Chawla, will compete in the two qualifying events in Stage 1. The top eight players from these two events will advance to the next stage.

Pankaj Advani |

The Indore extravaganza will be the third and final big-ticket event that the BSFI will be hosting as part of its centenary celebrations. The federation successfully hosted the Heyball World Championships in Pune in August and the Commonwealth Cue Sports Championships in Ahmedabad last month.

The squad: Men: Pankaj Advani, Md. Hussain Khan, Brijesh Damani, Manan Chandra, Aditya Mehta, Ketan Chawla, Sourav Kothari, Malkeet Singh (all get direct entry into Stage 2), Laxman Rawat, Rayaan Razmi, Dhvajj Haria, Kamal Chawla, Anuraag Giri, Piyush Khushwah, Hrithik Jain (all get entry into Stage 1).

Women: Anupama Ramachandran. Amee Kamani, Keerthana Pandian, Ishika Shah, Snenthra Babu, R Umadevi, Shruthi L.

Coach: Ashok Shandilya.