U-16 Harris Shield Elite Group Final Match At MCA BKC Bandra

Umar Khute of Anjumam I-Islam Allana 156* | File Pic

Mumbai, 5th November 2026: Asked to bat first, General Education Academy was bundled out in 47.3 overs as the first wicket of opener Viren Atole got out on the first ball of the match. Later Shardul Fagare played steady innings of 75 balls and scored 41 runs while Aayush Kolhe did 35 runs of 63 balls, Medium pacer Anuj Singh was the star of the show with his brilliant bowling. He snapped up a four-wicket haul, (4/31 in 8.3 overs along with the other bowlers Rajveersinh Surve, Aarav Yadav and Kshitiz Morgaonkar equally grabbed two wickets each respectively. In reply Anjuman I-Islam Allana made 138-3 in 32 overs at stamps on day 1.

Resuming their batting on day 2, the Anjuman I-Islam Allana team looked extremely confident and batted well taking the first innings lead they finished with 374-9 in stipulated 80 overs. Umar Khute smashed a ton, 156 off 190 balls, with 19 fours and 6 sixes. Aarav Yadav made 67 runs in 94 deliveries, with 6 boundaries and a six. Umar Khute and Aarav Yadav stitched a 124 runs partnership for the 5 the wicket off 157 balls in 96 mins. Left arm medium pacer Shamsuddin Mansebdar and slow left arm spinner Shreyansh Singh grabbed two wickets each respectively.

At the start of second innings, General Education Academy is facing the lead of 220 runs and at the stumps, they are 70-4 in 20 overs. Captain Ayush Kolhe remained unbeaten on 31 off 41 balls,

Brief Scores Day-2

General Education Academy: 154 all out in 47.3 overs Shardul Fagare 41, 75 balls, 6x4s, Aayush Kolhe 35, 63 balls, 4x4s, 2x6s, Anuj Singh (RAM) 4/31, Kshitiz Morgaonkar (SLA) 2/08, Aarav Yadav 2/32, Rajveersinh Surve 2/67 & 70-4 in 20 overs Aarush Kolhe 31* vs Anjuman I-Islam Allana English School: 374-9 in 80 overs Umar Khute 156, 190 balls, 303 mins, 19x4s, 6x6s, Aarav Yadav 67, Devashish Ghodke 39, Shamsuddin Mansebdar 2/79, Shreyansh Singh 2/53.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/