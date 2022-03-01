Ukraine crisis: Russia and Belarus suspended from all international rugby

After the International Olympic Committee recommended that all sports enforce a total ban on Russia and Belarus following the former’s invasion of Ukraine, governing bodies are starting to take action .

Russian football clubs and national teams were suspended on Monday from all competitions by Fifa and Uefa.

Russia’s men’s national rugby team are in the process of trying to qualify for the 2023 Rugby World Cup. World Rugby has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the role played by Belarus

A statement released by the game’s governing body said: “World Rugby reiterates its condemnation of Russia’s aggressive invasion of Ukraine and the facilitation of this action by Belarus. The global rugby family is united in standing in solidarity with everyone affected by these deeply disturbing events and joins the global community in calling for the restoration of peace.

“The World Rugby Executive Committee has today decided to take immediate additional steps to protect the rugby family and take a strong stance against the conflict in line with recommendations by the International Olympic Committee (IOC):

“The full and immediate suspension of Russia and Belarus from all international rugby and cross-border club rugby activities until further notice.

“The full and immediate suspension of the Rugby Union of Russia from World Rugby membership until further notice

“The decision has been taken with the interests of rugby’s values of solidarity, integrity and respect at heart. World Rugby also remains in contact with colleagues at the Ukraine Rugby Federation and has pledged its full support to the rugby community in the country.”

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 03:36 PM IST