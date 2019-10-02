UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid blushes spared

Paris: Serge Gnabry scored four second-half goals as Bayern Munich came from behind to hand last season's runners-up Tottenham Hotspur a stunning 7-2 home defeat in the Champions League on Tuesday after Real Madrid escaped with a 2-2 draw against Club Brugge.
There were routine wins for Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid, while Cristiano Ronaldo netted in a comfortable Juventus victory, but most of the drama was in north London.
The evening started well for Spurs as Son Heung-min fired across Manuel Neuer and into the far corner to give Mauricio Pochettino's team the lead against Bayern.
