Uefa Champions League: Atletico Madrid defeat cast shadow over Klopp & co's historic season

Liverpool's Champions League defence is over after Atletico Madrid played the role of party poopers at Anfield and paved the way for a strangely anti-climactic end to the season for Jurgen Klopp's Reds.

Barring an unprecedented collapse, Klopp will deliver a first league title in 30 years, though there is some doubt over whether the season can even be completed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Liverpool, after a record-breaking start to the Premier League campaign, had the title effectively sewn up by Christmas but failure to add more silverware during a historic season now feels like a let-down.

"For two and a half years we had an exceptional ride in the Champions League, we had party after party after party in the Champions League pretty much," said Klopp, whose side were also finalists in 2018.

"Tonight was a party, everything was set, it was great, crowd exceptional, the stadium, everything showed up in the best way. The boys delivered a super game, fought hard, played well, and scored wonderful goals. But we lost."