 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Draw: Date & Live Streaming Time In India
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsUEFA Champions League 2024/25 Draw: Date & Live Streaming Time In India

UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Draw: Date & Live Streaming Time In India

The excitement towards draw is at an all-time high as fans are eager to watch the performance of favourite teams in this new format.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 05:22 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

The UEFA Champions League 2024/25 season will witness shakeup with introduction of more teams and completely new format. The prestigious UEFA Champions League tournament will now be staged under a league format that will feature 36 teams in total. The governing body has opted for a league-stage format, moving away from the group stage.

The excitement towards the draw is at an all-time high as fans are eager to watch the performance of their favourite clubs in this revamped format.

The new format will the competition even more fierce with big clubs like Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain all eyeing glory. Below are the details for the when and where to watch the UCL 24/25 draw in India

Details about UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage draw

FPJ Shorts
Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Scan 100 CCTV Cameras To Bust Interstate Robber Gang; 5 Arrested Within 36 Hours Of Vasai Courier Agency Heist
Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Scan 100 CCTV Cameras To Bust Interstate Robber Gang; 5 Arrested Within 36 Hours Of Vasai Courier Agency Heist
SSC CGL 2024: Region Wise Tier 1 Admit Card Out, Check HERE
SSC CGL 2024: Region Wise Tier 1 Admit Card Out, Check HERE
Arijit Singh Demands Justice For Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Victim With Aar Kobe: 'It's Not Protest Song, It's Call To Action'
Arijit Singh Demands Justice For Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Victim With Aar Kobe: 'It's Not Protest Song, It's Call To Action'
Reliance-Disney Merger: Competition Commission Of India Clears Merger Of Media Assets
Reliance-Disney Merger: Competition Commission Of India Clears Merger Of Media Assets

What date is the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage draw?

The group stage draw for the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 is scheduled for Thursday, August 29, 2024.

Where will the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage draw take place?

The draw is set to take place at Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage draw in India?

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage draw will start at 9:30 PM IST in India.

Where to watch the of the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 draw on phone and TV?

The live streaming of the draw will be available on the SonyLiv app, while the event will be broadcasted in India on Sony Sports Network.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Draw: Date & Live Streaming Time In India

UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Draw: Date & Live Streaming Time In India

'I'm Here': Zaheer Khan Unveiled As LSG Mentor Ahead Of IPL 2025; Video

'I'm Here': Zaheer Khan Unveiled As LSG Mentor Ahead Of IPL 2025; Video

'Apne Game ke Liye 100% Dunga: Former India U19 Skipper Yash Dhull Promises Strong Comeback After...

'Apne Game ke Liye 100% Dunga: Former India U19 Skipper Yash Dhull Promises Strong Comeback After...

Veteran England Batter Dawid Malan Retires From International Cricket

Veteran England Batter Dawid Malan Retires From International Cricket

Uruguayan Footballer Juan Izquierdo Shockingly Dies, Few Days After Collapsing On The Field

Uruguayan Footballer Juan Izquierdo Shockingly Dies, Few Days After Collapsing On The Field