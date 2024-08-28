UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Draw: Date & Live Streaming Time In India

Image: X

The UEFA Champions League 2024/25 season will witness shakeup with introduction of more teams and completely new format. The prestigious UEFA Champions League tournament will now be staged under a league format that will feature 36 teams in total. The governing body has opted for a league-stage format, moving away from the group stage.

The excitement towards the draw is at an all-time high as fans are eager to watch the performance of their favourite clubs in this revamped format.

The new format will the competition even more fierce with big clubs like Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain all eyeing glory. Below are the details for the when and where to watch the UCL 24/25 draw in India

Details about UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage draw

What date is the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage draw?

The group stage draw for the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 is scheduled for Thursday, August 29, 2024.

Where will the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage draw take place?

The draw is set to take place at Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage draw in India?

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage draw will start at 9:30 PM IST in India.

Where to watch the of the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 draw on phone and TV?

The live streaming of the draw will be available on the SonyLiv app, while the event will be broadcasted in India on Sony Sports Network.