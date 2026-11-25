U14 Giles Shield Cricket Tournament : Tanish Kadam's 170, Ranveer Singh's 169 Headline Massive Wins For Cardinal Gracis & Sri Maa Vidyalaya | Representational Image

Mumbai: Unbeaten centuries from Tanish Kadam and Ranveer Singh headlined the Plate Division action of the U14 Giles Shield inter-school cricket tournament on Tuesday.

Tanish struck an unbeaten 170 to power Cardinal Gracis High School to a comprehensive 221-run victory over Oberoi International School at the MB Union Ground, Cross Maidan. Cardinal Gracis posted 303-4 before Ayaan Shaikh (3/10) and Saksham Sharma (3/9) helped dismiss the opposition for 82.

Ranveer Singh hammered an unbeaten 169 as Sri Maa Vidyalaya registered a massive 506-run victory over Bhakti Vedanta Swami Mission School. Meet Karande (78) and Aarav Gupta (51) also contributed handsomely as Sri Maa Vidyalaya amassed 561-5, including 140 penalty runs.

Meanwhile, Nadeen Singh (83), Pratham Ramuka (50) and Yash Pillai (47) starred with the bat as Vibgyor High School defeated Aditya Birla School by 202 runs. Rudransh Singh impressed with figures of 5/36.

Rudra Ambokar struck 108 off 103 balls, studded with 17 boundaries, to guide Seven Square Academy to a fivewicket victory over IES Secondary School, Bhandup.

Brief Scores

Cardinal Gracis High School: 303-4 in 41 overs (Tanish Kadam 170*) beat Oberoi Intl School: 82 all out in 26.5 overs (Swaraj Shedge 35; Ayaan Shaikh 3/10, Saksham Sharma 3/9) by 221 runs.

Vibgyor HS: 294 all out in 33.4 overs (Nadeen Singh 83, Pratham Ramuka 50, Yash Pillai 47; Rishaan Patodia 4/57) beat Aditya Birla School: 92 all out in 26.3 overs (Rudransh Singh 5/36) by 202 runs.

Sri Maa Vidyalaya: 561-5 in 40 overs (140 penalty runs (Ranveer Singh 169*, Meet Karande 78, Aarav Gupta 51) beat Bhakti Vedanta Swami Mission School: 55 all out (Advait Chaudhary 3/3, Arnav Jadhav 3/9) by 506 runs.

IES Secondary School, Bhandup: 200 all out (Mayur Bugde 38) lost to Seven Square Academy: 201-5 (Rudra Ambokar 108 off 103 balls, 17x4s, Adyan Rai 35) by five wickets.

Expert International: 123 all out (Mayham Malhotra 4/31, Rajpal 4/28) lost to St. Gregories High School: 124-6 (Manveer 33*) by four wickets.

St. Alloysius High School: 99 all out (Harsh Kale 3/30) lost to Shri Baluram Madhvi: 102-4 (Vihaan Goyal 30) by 6 wkts.

Vidya Vikasini HS: 101-9 (Vivaan Dhawade 4/29, Advik Vaidya 3/26) lost to Parle Tilak ICSE: 102-4 (Shaurya Mishra 30*) by six wickets.