Krunal Pandya Loses His Cool At Fan For Pushing Child During Autograph Session | Cric_Mukku/X

Baroda captain Krunal Pandya was caught in an intense moment during an autograph session at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium after seemingly losing his cool at a fan during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The incident occurred when the all-rounder was signing autographs for fans, with a young child seemingly caught in the middle of the crowd pushing against the barricade.

In a video circulating on social media, Krunal can be seen signing autographs for fans gathered near the grill. However, the situation appeared to get uncomfortable when some fans seemingly began pushing forward, causing a child to get pressed against the barricade.

Krunal Pandya Loses His Cool At Fan For Pushing Child During Autograph Session

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Noticing the situation, Krunal immediately reacted and appeared to reprimand a fan for pushing the crowd forward. The Baroda skipper was heard shouting, "Aare halka le bhai, usko lag raha hai, bacche ko", urging the fans to ease the pressure as the child was getting hurt.

The incident highlighted Krunal's concern for the young fan, as he momentarily put the autograph session on hold to address the situation. While players often find themselves surrounded by enthusiastic supporters during domestic tournaments, the incident served as a reminder that fan excitement should not come at the expense of someone's safety.

Krunal, who leads Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, was at Wankhede Stadium for the tournament when the interaction took place. The all-rounder has remained a prominent figure in Indian domestic cricket and continues to attract considerable attention from fans.

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