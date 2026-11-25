Yuzvendra Chahal, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tewatia Visit Mahakaleshwar Temple; Attend Bhasma Aarti In Ujjain | Watch Videos |

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tewatia and others visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on November 25. The players offered prayers to Lord Mahakal and attended the famous Bhasma Aarti in the early morning.

All the players participated in the aarti and sought the blessings of Lord Mahakal. During their visit, they also met a priest of the temple, who presented them with shawls and blessed them with good health, happiness and success in their lives and cricket careers.

The cricketers appeared immersed in devotion during their Mahakal darshan. They also encouraged others to visit the temple whenever they get an opportunity.

The peaceful atmosphere of the temple in the early morning left the players impressed. They were also seen clicking pictures and enjoying their visit to the famous shrine.

#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tewatia and others offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple and attend Bhasma Aarti. https://t.co/0bGc4ce4La — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2026

Yuzvendra Chahal Visits Mahakal After Five Months

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal said that he had visited the temple after five months. He added that he loves coming to Mahakaleshwar Temple and feels positive every time he visits.

Chahal said that the atmosphere at the temple is very good and that the blessings of Lord Mahakal remain with them.

#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal says, "It’s great to be back—I’ve returned after five months. The atmosphere here is always wonderful; there’s a positive environment whenever I visit, and the blessings of Mahakal are always with us." https://t.co/dRyEcV2Gos — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2026

Nitish Rana's Message To The Youth

Speaking about his visit, cricketer Nitish Rana said that people should visit the temple whenever they get time and seek the blessings of Lord Mahakal.

He said, "My message is this: Whenever you find the time, please come to seek the blessings of Mahakal. The arrangements here are excellent. Whenever I get the time, whenever Mahakal calls me, I make sure to come for a visit. My wish is that everyone progresses, the country moves forward, our youth move forward, and people like us, cricketers, also continue to progress."

#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Cricketer Nitish Rana says, "My message is this: whenever you find the time, please come to seek the blessings of Mahakal. The arrangements here are excellent. Whenever I get the time—whenever Mahakal calls me—I make sure to come for a visit. My wish is that everyone progresses—that the country moves forward, our youth move forward, and that people like us—cricketers—also continue to progress..." — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2026

Rana also spoke about visiting the temple whenever he feels troubled or confused.

He said, "Jai Shri Mahakal! I have come here to attend the Bhasma Aarti. I have visited this temple many times before. Whenever I feel stuck, troubled or confused, I come here and seek blessings. "

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Indian cricketer Nitish Rana says, "I came here today for the Bhasma Aarti, though I have visited many times before as well. Whenever I feel in life that I am stuck somewhere, or troubled, or in a dilemma, I always come to Mahakaleshwar and have darshan of Mahakal Ji..."(Video Source: Mahakal Temple) — IANS (@ians_india) November 25, 2026

The visit of the cricketers to the Ujjain Mahakal Temple attracted attention, as they joined devotees in the morning Bhasma Aarti and offered prayers for good health, happiness and success.

Temple Run Ahead Of Match

The players have arrived in Madhya Pradesh's Indore to participate in the final round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026–27. The match is scheduled for Thursday, November 26, 2026, marking the final round of the Elite Group B stage.

Chahal And Tewatia Represent Haryana, While Rana Plays For Delhi

Thursday's matches will conclude the Elite Group stage. If Delhi or Haryana finish among the top teams in Elite Group B, they will qualify for the Super League stage, scheduled from November 30 to December 4, 2026. The tournament final will be held on December 6, 2026.

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