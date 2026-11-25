Over 18 Lakh E-Challans Worth ₹56 Crore Remain Unpaid In Indore, Traffic Police Struggle To Recover Pending Fines | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 18 lakh e-challans, accounting for nearly 85% of over 21 lakh challans issued through the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) between 2023 and 2026, remain unpaid in the city.

Outstanding fines have crossed Rs 56 crore, with traffic police recovering only around Rs 12 crore against penalties worth Rs 68 crore. Nearly three lakh challans have been cleared, while monetary recovery stands at just 18%, highlighting the traffic police's failure to recover the outstanding fines.

Meanwhile, traffic police officials say they are largely helpless once a challan is referred to the virtual court after 15 days, as they lose the authority to directly pursue payment from the vehicle owner.

Highest pendency in 2024, 2025

Around seven lakh challans worth Rs 21 crore issued in 2024 remain unpaid, followed by 7.31 lakh challans worth nearly Rs 22 crore in 2025.

While 49,350 challans involving Rs 1.75 crore remain pending from 2023, more than three lakh challans worth Rs 10 crore issued in 2026 are yet to be cleared.

Defaulters under scanner at 28 junctions

To step up recovery, traffic police have distributed zone-wise lists of vehicles with pending challans among personnel deployed at major intersections.

Police will intercept such vehicles and allow them to proceed only after their owners clear the dues.

ITMS cameras cover 28 major junctions, including LIG, Rasoma, Palasia, Bengali, Robot, Radisson, Navlakha and Geeta Bhawan squares.

Citizens join enforcement drive

Citizens are helping identify violations through the Indore Traffic Saathi app. Police verify complaints before issuing e-challans to offenders. Personnel have also started visiting motorists' residences to recover pending fines.

Unpaid challans referred to virtual court

The ITMS detects red-light violations, riding without helmets, wrong-side driving and speeding. The system operates through the Integrated Control and Command Centre (ICCC) and is linked to the National Informatics Centre (NIC) portal for automated e-challan processing.

Police must verify violations within seven days, following which vehicle owners receive messages directing them to pay fines within 15 days. Unpaid challans are referred to the virtual court designated by the district court.

OFFICIALSPEAK

Quote 1

A large number of ITMS challans are pending in court. Once a challan is transferred to the court, the traffic police cannot directly ask the motorist to pay the fine. The court can summon the vehicle owner and direct them to clear the dues. If the owner continues not to pay, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) can place the vehicle in the no-transaction category. This prevents the owner from selling the vehicle or transferring its ownership until all outstanding challans are paid.

Additional Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh

Quote 2

The issue was also discussed during a Road Safety Committee meeting recently. For the past several months, we have checked pending challans for every vehicle brought to the RTO for ownership transfer or other related work. When we access the vehicle details, a separate column displays all pending challans, along with the city and state where they were issued. If any challans are pending, we immediately put the transfer process on hold and ask the owner to clear the dues first.

Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Rajesh Gupta

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