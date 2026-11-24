Indore Lokayukta Traps West Discom Meter Reader Taking ₹5,000 Bribe Allegedly For Junior Engineer, Both Booked | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta police on Monday caught a West Discom meter reader red-handed while allegedly accepting a ? 5,000 bribe for a junior engineer through a housekeeping supervisor at Sky Corporate building on AB Road.

According to Lokayukta officials, the complainant, Arjav Jain, who runs Virush Cafe on the ninth floor of the building, had approached Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Sahay with a complaint against Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board (MPEB) officials.

He alleged that Junior Engineer Ravi Mishra of the Aranya Zone had issued a penalty challan of ?97,000 to his cafe for exceeding its sanctioned electricity load of 7 kVA.

Jain further alleged that meter reader Sandeep had demanded ?45,000 on behalf of Mishra to settle the matter. Of this amount, ?40,000 had allegedly been collected earlier in two instalments of ?20,000 each.

During the subsequent trap operation, the building's housekeeping supervisor, Deepak Sachdeva, allegedly collected ?5,000 from Jain and handed it over to Sandeep. The Lokayukta team caught the meter reader while he was receiving the money through the supervisor.

Inspector Ashutosh Mithas said police registered a case against Mishra and Sandeep under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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