Indore Metro Revises Schedule From November 23; Services To Run Daily, Morning Trips Discontinued - Check New Timings |

Indore Metro Latest Update: Passengers travelling on the Indore Metro will have to follow a new schedule from Monday, November 23. The Metro Rail Corporation has revised the Indore Metro timings, with services now available seven days a week from 1 PM to 9 PM.

Under the new Indore Metro schedule, trains will run at intervals of 35 minutes in the afternoon and 20 minutes in the evening. The revised timetable will remain the same throughout the week, including Sundays and public holidays.

According to the new Indore Metro timetable, trains will operate every 35 minutes between 1 PM and 4:30 PM. From 4:30 PM to 9 PM, the frequency will increase, with trains available every 20 minutes, reducing waiting times for passengers during the evening hours.

Morning Metro services discontinued

Earlier, Indore Metro services began at 7:30 AM. Under the previous schedule, which came into effect on September 25, trains operated from 7:30 AM to 9:30 PM, Monday to Saturday.

With the revised timetable, morning services have been discontinued, while daily operations have been extended to include Sundays.

During this period, trains were available at intervals of around 45 minutes. On Sundays and public holidays, services operated for limited hours, starting in the afternoon and continuing until night.

However, under the Indore Metro latest update, morning services have been discontinued. The Metro will now operate only between 1 PM and 9 PM on all seven days of the week.

According to the Metro management, the revised Indore Metro operating hours have been introduced to make travel more convenient for passengers and improve operational efficiency.

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