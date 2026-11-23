Indore Water Supply Gets ₹6.31 Crore Boost As New 35-Lakh-Litre Tank, 22-Km Pipeline Network To Benefit 4,496 Families | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Western Indore is set to get a major boost to its water supply infrastructure with the construction of a new 35-lakh-litre-capacity water tank at Hawa Bangla and a 22-km distribution pipeline network. The Rs 6.31-crore project will benefit 4,496 domestic tap connections across three municipal wards.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav performed the 'bhoomipujan' of the Hawa Bangla water tank and distribution network project. The infrastructure will strengthen water supply in several colonies across wards 82, 84 and 85.

The beneficiary areas include E-Sector of Sudama Nagar and the stretch from Sai Dwar to Footi Kothi Square in ward 82; the entire New Dwarkapuri Colony and parts of Old Dwarkapuri up to the 60-feet road in ward 84; and Prajapat Nagar, Sai Baba Nagar and the entire Rishi Vihar Colony, along with adjoining areas, in ward 85.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhargav said ensuring adequate and regular water supply to every citizen was a priority of the municipal corporation. Work on the fourth phase of the Narmada water supply project was progressing rapidly and was expected to double the city's existing water supply capacity upon completion.

He said the expanded infrastructure would help meet the growing water requirements of Indore's population until 2045. Keeping future demand in mind, the civic body was expanding its network of water tanks and pipelines to strengthen the supply system from water sources to households.

The mayor also appealed to residents to make water conservation a priority, warning that below-normal rainfall this year could lead to water scarcity in the coming months. He urged citizens to avoid wastage and adopt water-saving practices in their daily lives, stressing that conservation was essential for future generations as well.

Waterworks in-charge and MIC member Abhishek Sharma (Bablu), local corporator Shanu Sharma and a large number of residents were present at the 'bhoomipujan' ceremony.

Project at a glance

Project cost: Rs 6.31 crore

Water tank capacity: 35 lakh litres

Distribution pipeline: 22 km

Beneficiaries: 4,496 domestic tap connections

Wards covered: 82, 84 and 85

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