Indore MGM Medical College's Six-Day Nirvana 2026 Festival Begins With Sports, Dance, Fashion Shows And Cultural Events; Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla To Attend Grand Finale | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The six-day annual festival, Nirvana-2026, began at MGM Medical College on Saturday. The event, being held from Nov 21 to 26, will allow medical students to showcase their talents in sports, art, literature and cultural activities. Dance, singing, fashion shows, poetry sessions and sports competitions will be the major attractions.

Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya inaugurated the festival. Aurobindo Group Chairman Dr Vinod Bhandari inaugurated the cultural programmes, while MLA Golu Shukla launched the sports activities. College Dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria and Core Committee Chairman Dr Arvind Shukla are playing key roles in organising the event.

Students to showcase talent in sports and art

Under the 'Alankar' category, students will participate in debates, quizzes, poetry sessions and mock parliament competitions. The 'Srijan' category will include painting, sketching, rangoli, mehndi and poster-making competitions. An exhibition of these creative works will be held on Nov 25.

The 'Aavahan' category will feature cricket, football, basketball, badminton, kabaddi, kho-kho and volleyball competitions. Under 'Navras', students will showcase their talents in dance and singing competitions.

Students to dress as famous personalities at fashion show

A fashion show based on the theme 'Iconic World' will be held on Nov 25. Students will walk the ramp dressed as famous Bollywood stars and other well-known personalities from around the world.

The festival will conclude with a grand cultural evening at KEM Ground on Nov 26.

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla will attend the prize distribution ceremony and honour students who have performed exceptionally well in various competitions and cultural activities. Cultural performances will begin at 4 pm.

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