Indore Congress Leaders Perform ‘Aarti’ Of IMC’s ‘Peeli Gang’ To Protest Footi Kothi Vegetable Market Eviction | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The protest by vegetable vendors against the removal of the decades-old vegetable market from Footi Kothi Square entered its second day on Sunday, with city Congress leaders and workers joining the agitation being held beneath the flyover.

In an unusual Gandhian-style protest, Congress leaders offered a symbolic welcome to the Indore Municipal Corporation's removal squad, popularly known as the 'Peeli Gang'.

Congress leaders Devendra Yadav, Vivek Khandelwal and others greeted the squad members with folded hands, performed a 'sashtang dandavat' (full prostration) before them and conducted an 'aarti'.

Appealing to the removal squad in a sarcastic yet non-confrontational manner, the Congress leaders said, "Enough is enough. Now, please show some mercy to these people. Do not subject poor vegetable vendors to such hardship under pressure from land mafias, builders and officials."

Removal team leaves, protest continues

Following the demonstration, the municipal corporation's removal team left the spot. However, the vegetable vendors continued their protest.

The vendors said they had been selling vegetables at the spot for years and earning their livelihood. The removal of the market has left them facing an uncertain future, they said.

They demanded that the municipal corporation provide them space beneath the Footi Kothi flyover so that they can resume their business and earn their livelihood.

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