U-19 Asia Cup 2023: Ashiqur Shibli Hundred Helps Bangladesh Crush UAE In Final To Clinch Maiden Title

Bangladesh captain Rahman Rabby receiving trophy from ACC President Jay Shah | Credits: Twitter

Wicketkeeper-batter Ashiqur Rahman Shibli continued his splendid run with a second century in five matches as Bangladesh crushed UAE by 195 runs to win the Under-19 Asia Cup here on Sunday.

Opening the batting, Ashiqur smashed 12 fours and one six in his knock of 129 (149 balls) as Bangladesh posted 282/8 after hosts UAE opted to field.

In reply, UAE surrendered meekly to fold up for 87 in 24.5 overs as Bangladesh clinched the eight-nation tournament with five wins from as many games.

CHAMPIONS🏆



Congratulations to Bangladesh for winning the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2023.#ACCMensU19AsiaCup #ACC pic.twitter.com/S2fwWpYvFK — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 17, 2023

Bangladesh bowlers dismantle UAE batting

The seam trio of left-arm quick Maruf Mridha (7-0-29-3), Iqbal Hossain Emon (6-0-15-2) and Rohanat Doullah Borson (6-2-26-3) caused a flutter to have UAE at 61/7 inside 15 overs.

Offspinner Sheikh Paevez Jibon (4.5-1-7-2) then wrapped up the issue with his tidy spell. For UAE, Dhruv Parashar waged a lone battle at No. 4 to be 25 not out.

Opener Akshat Rai (11) was the next-best scorer, while the others failed to reach double digits.

Ashiqur Rahman Shibli emerges As Top Performer in U-19 Asia Cup

For Bangladesh, Ashiqur finished with 378 runs from five innings at 126.00 to be adjudged both player of the match and series.

Chowdhury Mohammad Rizwan (60; 71b), Ariful Islam (50; 40b) and skipper Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby's quickfire 21 (11b) also contributed significantly in Bangladesh's innings.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh: 282/8 in 50 overs (Ashiqur Rahman Shibli 129, Chowdhury Md Rizwan 60, Ariful Islam 50; Ayman Ahamed 4/52, Omid Rehman 2/41) b UAE 87 in 24.5 overs (Dhruv Parashar 25 not out; Maruf Mridha 3/29, Rohanat Doullah Borson 3/26, Sheikh Paevez Jibon 2/7) by 195 runs.