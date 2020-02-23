Tyson scores furious TKO against Deontay Wilder to win WBC title

The highly anticipated rematch titled 'An unfinished business' between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury ended with the latter obliterating his opponent via technical knockout (TKO) in the seventh round at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fury called the fight via knockout in his favour before stepping in the ring with Wilder and from what the fans witnessed, Fury delivered. A battered Wilder was tossed around the ring to the post.

The Bronze Bomber suffered an early knockout in the third round after a beating from the Gypsy King whose punches had maximum effect with perfectly timed dodges.

At 1:39 in Round 7, Wilder's corner threw in the towels after the destruction caused by Fury in the ring.

"The king has returned," Fury said after what seemed like an effortless win. "I just want to say a big shout out to Deontay Wilder. He came here tonight, he manned up and he showed the heart of a champion. He is a warrior, he will be back and he will be a champion again."