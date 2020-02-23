Tyson scores furious TKO against Deontay Wilder to win WBC title

The highly anticipated rematch titled 'An unfinished business' between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury ended with the latter obliterating his opponent via technical knockout (TKO) in the seventh round at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Fury called the fight via knockout in his favour before stepping in the ring with Wilder and from what the fans witnessed, Fury delivered. A battered Wilder was tossed around the ring to the post.
The Bronze Bomber suffered an early knockout in the third round after a beating from the Gypsy King whose punches had maximum effect with perfectly timed dodges.
At 1:39 in Round 7, Wilder's corner threw in the towels after the destruction caused by Fury in the ring.
"The king has returned," Fury said after what seemed like an effortless win. "I just want to say a big shout out to Deontay Wilder. He came here tonight, he manned up and he showed the heart of a champion. He is a warrior, he will be back and he will be a champion again."
A battered Wilder, humbly accepting his defeat said: "Things like this happen. The best man won."
"My coach threw in the towel and I was ready to go out on my shield. I make no excuses tonight. I just wish that my corner would've let me go out on my shield. I'm a warrior.
"This is what big-time boxing is all about. The best must fight the best.
"Even the greatest have lost and came back. I have no excuses tonight and we will come back even stronger next time."
Celebrating his victory, Wilder sang 'American Pie' to the cheerful crowd.
In 2020, the English boxer, Wilder will possibly get a chance to throw hands at British boxer Anthony Joshua in an ultimate showdown.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)