Trangender athletes cant compete at female atheletic events, World Athletics governing body confirms

World Athletics has banned transgender female athletes from competing in the female category at international events. The governing body's president, Lord Coe, confirmed the news saying no female transgender athlete who had gone through male puberty would be permitted to compete in female world ranking competitions from March 31.

Speaking after a World Athletics Council meeting, Coe sad: "The Council has agreed to exclude male or female transgender athletes who have been through male puberty from female world ranking competitions from March the 31st this year."

A working group will be set up to conduct further research into the transgender eligibility guidelines."We're not saying no forever," he said.

Under previous rules, World Athletics required transgender female athletes to reduce their amount of blood testosterone to a maximum of 5nmol/L, and stay under this threshold continuously for a period of 12 months before competition.

Lord Coe added the decision was "guided by the overarching principle which is to protect the female category".