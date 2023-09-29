 'Traditional Rivals Not Enemies': PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf's Damage Control After Calling India 'Dushman Mulk'
PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf takes U-turn after calling India a 'Dushman Mulk' in one of the earlier statements.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
Zaka Ashraf. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Zaka Ashraf has opened up on the immense hospitality offered to the national team on their arrival to India. Ashraf backtracked on his earlier explosive comment, claiming that India and Pakistan are traditional rivals on the field and not enemies, according to a statement published in the official website.

Ashraf came under fire, especially among the Indians, for calling the neighbouring country 'Dushman Mulk' during a media interaction on Wednesday despite the Pakistan national cricket team getting a rousing reception. The likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi immensely praised the welcoming given to them in Hyderabad.

Zaka Ashraf reckons people of both countries love each other's players:

In an official statement published by the PCB, Ashraf believes people of both countries respect each other's players immensely, evidenced by the incredible reception at Hyderabad Airport. He also hopes that the Men in Green keeps getting rousing reception.

The 71-year-old also wishes for the resumption of bilateral cricket between the two countries to see both nations' players play often and wants India to visit Pakistan soon.

India and Pakistan will lock horns at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14th. The tourists will hope to secure their first 50-over World Cup victory against the Men in Blue.

