 Tottenham Hotspurs Pile Misery On Manchester United With 3-0 Win At Old Trafford; Bruno Fernandes Given Marching Orders
Manchester United, have now slid to 12th place on the points table having lost 8 of their last 20 Premier League home games.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 09:00 AM IST
article-image
Tottenham Hotspurs dominated Manchester United in their match at Old Tarafford | Image: X

Ange Postecoglou's managed Tottenham Hotspurs made a thumping statement at Old Trafford on Sunday after 3-0 rout of Manchester United. The win now takes Spurs upto 8th and only three points separate them and 4th placed Chelsea. Following the loss, Manchester United, have now slid to 12th place on the points table having lost 8 of their last 20 Premier League home games.

Spurs dominated the game throughout the 90 minutes, while Manchester United looked completely out-of-sorts. Tottenham took 2 minutes 35 seconds to score the first goal of the game. A bursting run from defender Micky Van de Ven split Manchester United's defence and his low-cross was well-met by Brennan Johnson, who tapped in into an empty net.

The second half got off to a blistering start, as Dejan Kulusevski scored inside 2 minutes via a brilliant chipped finish against Andre Onana. Manchester United were able to create some good chances for themselves but failed to capitalise on it, and the final goal of the game came via Dominic Solanke in the 77th minute, as Spurs completed a memorable rout of Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag's reaction to loss

Following the loss to Spurs, Ten Hag said, To concede a goal after two or three minutes like that, it did something to our belief. Totally unneccessary. To concede a goal like this, the [opposing] centre-half stepping in and passing the whole team over the right side and then the winger tapping in at the far post. Same mistake as in the midweek against Twente, it should be stopped in the first moment."

